Dothan will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Dothan, AL
