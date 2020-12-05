Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.