Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It…
It will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Dothan.…