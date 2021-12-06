The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Dothan, AL
