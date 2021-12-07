Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.