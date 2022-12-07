Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Dothan, AL

It will be a warm day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.