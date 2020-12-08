Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.