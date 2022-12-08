 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Dothan. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from WED 10:21 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert