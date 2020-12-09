 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert