Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
