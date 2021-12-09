Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Dothan, AL
