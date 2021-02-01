 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures in Dothan will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Dothan could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

