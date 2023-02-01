 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

