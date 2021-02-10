 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

