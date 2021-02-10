Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Dothan area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The a…
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. A 58-degree low is forcasted. Plan on…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. A 53-degree low is forcasted. We wil…
For the drive home in Dothan: Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dotha…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Rain is expected fo…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. ENE winds shifting to NW at 10 to …
For the drive home in Dothan: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the …
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 57-degree low is forcasted.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Cloudy skies during the evening. Fog developing overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Wednesda…