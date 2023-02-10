Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.