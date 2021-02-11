 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Dothan. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from WED 10:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

