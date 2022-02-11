Dothan will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
For the drive home in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. …
Dothan's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cr…