Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Dothan will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.