Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.