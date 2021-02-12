Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Dothan area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The a…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61…
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. A 58-degree low is forcasted. Plan on…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. A 53-degree low is forcasted. We wil…
For the drive home in Dothan: Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dotha…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. ENE winds shifting to NW at 10 to …
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Dothan. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tod…
For the drive home in Dothan: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the …
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Cloudy skies during the evening. Fog developing overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Wednesda…