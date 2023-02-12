Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SUN 5:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.