Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SUN 5:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2023 in Dothan, AL
