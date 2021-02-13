 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from FRI 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

