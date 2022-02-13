Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Dothan could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Dothan, AL
