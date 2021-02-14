 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

