Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.