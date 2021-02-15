Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.