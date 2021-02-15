 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert