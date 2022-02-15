Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.