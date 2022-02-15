Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…