Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in Dothan, AL
