Dothan residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from TUE 2:00 AM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Dothan, AL
