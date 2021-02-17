Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.