Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Dothan, AL

It will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.