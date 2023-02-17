Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Dothan, AL
