Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Storms may contain s…
It will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models …
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a ple…
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. It should b…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 de…