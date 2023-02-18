Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in Dothan, AL
