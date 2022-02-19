Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.