Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Dothan could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Dothan, AL
