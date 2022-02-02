 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Dothan. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

