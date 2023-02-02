Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see a…
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.…
This evening in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks …