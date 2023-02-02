Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.