Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.