Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2023 in Dothan, AL
