Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.