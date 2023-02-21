The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Dothan, AL
