Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.