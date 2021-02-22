Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees.…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
For the drive home in Dothan: Rain showers in the evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.…
This evening in Dothan: Clear. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Dothan area. It looks like it…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. It should be a f…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan people will see tem…
For the drive home in Dothan: It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . A -degree low is forecasted. Winds sho…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Dothan…