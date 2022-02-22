Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.