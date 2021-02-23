Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
