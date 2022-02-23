 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

