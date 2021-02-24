Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Dothan, AL
