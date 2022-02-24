The Dothan area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Dothan, AL
