The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect peri…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% c…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see …