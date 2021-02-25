Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Dothan, AL
