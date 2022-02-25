Dothan will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Dothan, AL
