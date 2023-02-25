Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 10:00 PM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2023 in Dothan, AL
