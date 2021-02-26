 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Dothan, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 8:50 PM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

