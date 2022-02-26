Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Dothan will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.